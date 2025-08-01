Hyderabad: Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, also called Pookie Baba by many, is a popular spiritual leader from Madhya Pradesh. In recent years, he has become very famous on social media, especially on Instagram Reels and Twitter. His powerful and hilarious way of speaking and unique style has made his videos go viral.

People love sharing clips from his meetings, and he has a huge number of followers on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. His popularity is growing fast, especially among young people who watch his videos online.

Aniruddhacharya has been in the news lately for a controversial statement he made in one of his sermons. In a viral video, he made a disrespectful comment about women in live-in relationships. This upset many people, including Khushboo Patani, the sister of Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Khushboo, who is also a former army officer, shared her anger on social media. She said his words were wrong and harmful to society. She also criticized people who blindly follow such comments without thinking.

Aniruddhacharya said that – If you marry a 25 year old girl, most likely she already has a past and such a marriage won’t last. pic.twitter.com/lEG0Wd1teU — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) July 19, 2025

Aniruddhacharya Income, Net Worth, and Lifestyle

Even with the controversy, Aniruddhacharya continues to live a rich and well-known life. His estimated net worth in 2025 is around Rs. 25 crore. He charges between Rs. 1 to Rs. 3 lakh for a single-day religious event, and around Rs. 10 to Rs. 15 lakh for a seven-day Bhagwat Katha.

His monthly income is reportedly about Rs. 45 lakh, coming from events, YouTube ads, donations, and brand deals. Though he says he donates a lot of his earnings to charity, many people are curious about his wealth, lifestyle, and growing fame.

Photos of him visiting international locations have surfaced online, where he is seen in stylish outfits, sparking debates about spiritual leaders and their lifestyles. While fans admire his modern approach, critics question the balance between spirituality and luxury.