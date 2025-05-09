Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has always kept his personal life guarded, but every new revelation about him continues to spark curiosity among fans. From his low-key romances to major life decisions, Aamir’s journey off-screen has remained just as fascinating as his on-screen roles.

One of the biggest surprises recently came from an old chapter in Aamir’s life, his secret first marriage to Reena Dutta. The two met when they were neighbours and eventually fell in love during the early days of Aamir’s career. They tied the knot in a quiet court ceremony back in 1986, two years before Aamir’s breakout role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. At the time, almost no one in the industry knew he was married.

But do you know how much Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s secret wedding cost?

In a recent interview, actor Shehzad Khan revealed, “We heard about his secret wedding through sources. They had a court marriage for just Rs 50. I was supposed to be one of the witnesses, but as usual, I was late, and they had left for their respective homes after their marriage.”

The couple eventually parted ways in 2002 but continued to co-parent their children, Junaid and Ira, with mutual respect. Aamir later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, with whom he shares a son, Azad, born via surrogacy. That marriage, too, ended amicably in 2021.

As of now, Aamir Khan is dating Gauri Spratt, a relationship he publicly acknowledged on his 60th birthday earlier this year.