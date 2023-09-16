How much did Deepika Padukone charge for SRK’s Jawan?

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s second consecutive movie of this year, Jawan, is breaking records and has already grossed over Rs 700 crore globally. The staunch Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone, shared that she did not charge anything for her cameo in the movie.

SRK and Deepika have done many successful projects together. In fact, Deepika made her debut in ‘Om Shanti Om’ as a lead actress with Shah Rukh. And every single movie in which the actors paired, such as Happy New Year, Pathan, and Chennai Express did quite well at box office.

In an interview with The Week, Deepika spoke about SRK and said that their relationship goes beyond work and that they are each other’s “lucky charms.” The actress revealed that she feels vulnerable around only a few people, and Shah Rukh is one of them. She expressed that she respects, trusts, and appreciates their relationship.

Further, she spoke about why she does not charge for the cameo roles, as she was also seen in her husband Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ and ‘Cirkus. Deepika reportedly responded, “I wanted to be a part of ‘83’ because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands’ glory. I watched my mother do it. It was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands’ careers.”

“Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty,” the actress added.

Deepika had a cameo as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife in ‘83’ and appeared in the song Laga Re in Ranveer’s ‘Cirkus’ in 2022. Both movies failed to win over the audience. However, in Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer ‘Jawan’, Deepika played the role of Vikram Rathore’s wife. Her cameo in the movie garnered praise from critics and audiences as well.

Meanwhile, Deepika has an interesting project coming up. She will be next seen in Anand’s ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan. It is the first time the two actors have teamed up for a project, and it is set to release in January 2024. Moreover, the actress will also be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ with Prabhas.