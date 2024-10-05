How much did Nainika earn from Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is getting more intense as the fourth week progresses. Following the recent eviction of Soniya, fans were shocked by Aditya Om’s midweek elimination. Now, reports suggest that Nainika is the next contestant to leave the house. With new wildcard contestants ready to enter, the drama is just beginning!

Nainika to Leave Next?

After Aditya Om’s unexpected exit, viewers are now looking at Nainika as the next contestant to be eliminated. According to the latest updates, Nainika will likely bid farewell in the upcoming weekend episode. She, along with Aditya, landed in the bottom two based on the voting results, leading to her elimination in this week’s double exit twist.

Nainika’s Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Remuneration

During her five-week stay in the Bigg Boss house, Nainika reportedly earned between Rs. 1 to 1.5 lakh per week. This means her total earnings amount to roughly Rs. 6-7 lakh for her time on the show. Despite her exit, she leaves with a decent payout and an unforgettable experience.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Eliminated Contestants So Far

So far, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has seen several contestants leave the show. The first to go was Bezawada Bebakka, followed by Shekar Basha, Abhai Naveen, Soniya, and Aditya Om. Nainika is expected to be the next name on this growing list.

You can catch all the action of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 on Star Maa. Episodes air on weekdays at 9:30 PM and on weekends at 9 PM. You can also stream the show on Disney Plus Hotstar, where live updates are available.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.