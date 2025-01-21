How much did Salman Khan earn from entire Bigg Boss 18 season?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 concluded with a grand finale on January 19, where Karanveer Mehra emerged victorious, defeating Vivian Dsena and other finalists to lift the coveted trophy and prize money. While fans celebrated the star-studded finale, curiosity about the earnings of the Bigg Boss 18 team, including the contestants and host Salman Khan, has been buzzing.

In this write-up let’s have a look at the charismatic host Salman Khan’s total earnings for the entire season.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 Fees

Bollywood superstar, who has been the face of Bigg Boss since its fourth season in 2010, is said to have earned a staggering Rs 250 crore for hosting this season. This amount includes a mix of per-episode fees and a lump-sum contract payment. Spanning 15 weeks, Salman’s monthly earnings for the show are estimated to be around Rs 60 crore. His paycheck for Bigg Boss 18 marks a significant jump from the Rs 150 crore he reportedly earned during Bigg Boss 17.

However, fans were left emotional during the grand finale when Salman hinted at stepping down as the host of the next season. Addressing the audience, he said, “Meine 15-16 season host kar chuke hain… agle season nahi hoga mujhse (I have hosted 15-16 seasons of the show, but I can’t host the next season).” This heartfelt remark sparked speculation about the future of the show and whether Salman Khan will indeed bid farewell to his long-standing role.

Salman Khan’s charisma and larger-than-life presence have been instrumental in Bigg Boss’ success. If this truly is his last season as host, it will mark the end of an era for the reality show that has captivated millions of viewers over the years.

