How much did Shah Rukh Khan charge for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa?

Mumbai: Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa stands out as a unique gem in the glittering crown of Bollywood’s King, Shah Rukh Khan. Not only is it his personal favorite, but it also showcases his dedication to the craft of cinema.

Budget and Box Office Performance

Made on a modest budget of Rs 1.4 crores, “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa” was a testament to the power of storytelling over star power. Despite the initial reluctance of distributors, owing to Shah Rukh’s yet-to-be-established stardom, the film grossed Rs 5.5 crores.

The cast, led by Shah Rukh Khan, who played the lovable Sunil, was paid modestly, reflecting the film’s budget constraints. Do you know King Khan got paid for it?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Remuneration For Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Farah Khan, who too was part of the film as a choreographer, spilled beans about SRK’s remuneration for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. In an interview with Radio Nasha, Farah said, “The budget was very low. Shah Rukh was paid Rs 25,000 for that movie. I was the highest-paid person in that movie, let me tell you. I was paid Rs 5,000 per song, and there were six songs. Just because of that, I was paid Rs 30,000. We couldn’t even afford an assistant.”

It’s a little-known fact that Shah Rukh even purchased the Bombay territory rights to ensure the film’s release.

Filmmaker Kundan Shah also made this revelation in a past interview. He said, “There was no table around, so Shah Rukh sat down on the floor, kept the letter on his lap, and signed. We gave him Rs 5,000 as the signing amount. His entire fee for the film was Rs 25,000.”

Despite its initial challenges, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa went on to become a cult classic, beloved for its heartwarming narrative and memorable music. It’s a film that proves passion and perseverance can indeed create magic on the silver screen.

SRK’s Upcoming Project

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan’s next project is his daughter Suhana Khan’s upcoming film King, with shooting set to begin on July 16 in Mumbai. This 22-day schedule will include an exciting bike scene featuring SRK and over 35 stunt riders.

In addition, fans can look forward to Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan, which are also in the pipeline for the actor.