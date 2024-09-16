How much did Shekar Basha take home from Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 continues to be the talk of the town, captivating audiences with its drama, entertainment, and unexpected eliminations. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show started with 14 contestants on premiere night, and so far, two contestants have been shown the exit door.

In the first week, Bezwada Bebakka was the first to leave the house. More recently, Shekar Basha became the second contestant to be eliminated. Nominated along with 7 other housemates, Shekar received the fewest votes and was eliminated during last night’s episode.

Shekar Basha’s Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Earnings

Shekar Basha, a well-known figure in the Telugu entertainment industry, has had an impressive career spanning over two decades. He is a celebrated Radio Jockey, known for breaking records and winning prestigious awards consistently in his field. His inclusion in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 brought excitement to his fans, but his journey on the show was cut short.

Despite his brief time on the show, Shekar didn’t leave empty-handed. He was paid a hefty Rs 2.5 Lakh per week for his participation. As he stayed in the Bigg Boss house for two weeks, he earned a total of Rs 5 Lakh before his elimination.

With the show now entering its third week, all eyes are on the remaining contestants. The nominations for this week have already been revealed, and viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will face elimination next. Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out!