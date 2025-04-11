How much did Tamannaah charge for item song ‘Nasha’ in Raid 2?

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia, often called the “Milky Beauty,” has long been one of the most successful actresses in South India with blockbuster hits in Telugu and Tamil films.

After years of stardom down South, Tamannaah stepped into Bollywood. Though her acting journey in Hindi films had a slow start, she found massive popularity through special dance numbers.

Tamannaah’s dance number Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 was a total game changer. With a dazzling green outfit and energetic choreography, she lit up the screen. Fans couldn’t stop praising her performance.

Nasha in Raid 2 – Another Sensational Hit

Now, she’s back with another special number, Nasha, from the upcoming film Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. The song, choreographed by Piyush-Shazia, features Tamannaah in a sizzling avatar, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The full song is out and trending online.

Tamannaah’s Remuneration for Nasha

Buzz is that Tamannaah has charged the same Rs. 1 crore fee for Nasha as she did for Aaj Ki Raat. Given her popularity, expressions, and unmatched dance skills, the makers seem to have hit the jackpot again.