How much did Trisha Krishnan’s films earn after COVID? find out

Hyderabad: Trisha Krishnan continues to prove why she remains one of South India’s most loved actresses. Even after more than 20 years in the film industry, she is delivering strong performances and attracting audiences to theatres. With the success of her latest film Karuppu, Trisha has now crossed an impressive Rs 2200 crore in worldwide box office collections from her post-pandemic releases.

The actress has appeared in 10 theatrical releases since cinemas reopened after the pandemic. Out of these, several films turned into major commercial successes and contributed significantly to her overall box office record.

Her success journey began with Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, which became a blockbuster across the globe. The success continued with Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 and later with Leo, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of her career.

While a few films received a modest response at the ticket windows, Trisha maintained a steady presence with back-to-back releases.

Karuppu Helps Trisha Enter the Rs 2200 Crore Club

The recently released Karuppu has added another achievement to Trisha’s career. The film has performed well in theatres and has collected over Rs 310 crore worldwide during its run so far.

Thanks to this strong performance, Trisha’s combined worldwide box office earnings from her post-COVID releases have now reached approximately Rs 2264 crore. This places her among the few actresses who have achieved such a remarkable collection milestone in recent years.

Trisha’s Biggest Post-Pandemic Hits

Some of the actress’s highest-grossing films in the last few years include:

Leo

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2

Karuppu

Good Bad Ugly

These films played a key role in strengthening her box office standing and expanding her reach across different markets.

Many actors struggle to maintain their popularity after two decades in cinema. However, Trisha continues to remain relevant with strong roles and successful films. Her latest box office milestone is proof that she still enjoys massive fan support and remains one of the leading stars in South Indian cinema.