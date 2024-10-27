How much does Diljit Dosanjh charge for private events?

Mumbai: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has officially kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The tour started on October 26 with back-to-back sold-out concerts in Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Known for his high-energy shows and hit songs like Born to Shine, GOAT, and 5 Taara, Diljit’s Indian fans are thrilled to see him perform live after his successful international shows in North America and Europe.

Diljit’s India tour began in Delhi, and fans lined up hours before the show, eager to see him live. The concert started later than planned, with fans waiting nearly an hour past the scheduled time, but the energy stayed high. When Diljit finally appeared on stage, the crowd erupted with excitement. Many fans shared their joy on social media, and Diljit posted, “Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24,” along with photos of him meeting fans.

Diljit’s Earnings and Popularity

Diljit is one of India’s highest-paid artists, and his concert fees are a hot topic. For private events, he reportedly charges up to Rs. 4 crore, while for concerts, he charges between Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 1 crore, depending on the event. His growing demand reflects his popularity and status as one of India’s top stars.

Diljit’s Net Worth and Other Ventures

Diljit’s net worth is estimated at Rs. 172 crore, built over 20 years of music and acting. Besides his work in entertainment, he has lucrative brand deals with Coca-Cola, Fila, and Mario, and he owns two clothing brands, Urban Pendu and WEARED 6. These ventures show his talent not only as an artist but also as a successful businessman.

The Tour Across India

After Delhi, Diljit’s tour will go to Hyderabad, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, and Chandigarh, with a final concert expected in Mumbai, though the date hasn’t been announced yet.