How much is Dolly Chaiwala charging for one public appearance?

Mumbai: Sunil Patil aka Dolly Chaiwala, became famous worldwide after he appeared in a video with Bill Gates, where he was seen serving tea to the Microsoft co-founder. This moment made Dolly popular, especially in the Middle East, where he started getting several collaboration offers.

Recently, a food vlogger from Kuwait, who goes by the Instagram handle @akfoodvlogg, shared an experience about trying to invite Dolly to an event. In a conversation with podcaster Taiyab Fakhruddhn, the vlogger claimed that Dolly now has a manager and charges Rs 5 lakh for events, along with demanding stays in four or five-star hotels!

The vlogger, surprised by Dolly’s high demands, said in the video, “I tried to call Dolly Chaiwala to invite him to Kuwait, but he had so many requests that I started questioning everything.”

He added, “Dolly charges Rs 5 lakh for one day, and one person will come with him. They want to stay in a four or five-star hotel. His manager was the one talking to me, not Dolly himself.”

The video has caused various reactions from viewers. Some believe Dolly’s charges are fair due to his popularity, while others feel the demands are too much.

Even though Dolly charges high fees for appearances, his daily income from selling tea is still strong, ranging between Rs 2,450 and Rs 3,500. Reports also say that Dolly’s net worth is now over Rs 10 lakh, showing his growth from a simple tea seller to a national celebrity. He is also often spotted in various luxurious cars.