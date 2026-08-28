Hyderabad is gearing up for a nostalgic Bollywood evening as actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to perform live in the city. The actor, who has been in the spotlight following the success of Awarapan 2, will take the stage in Hyderabad on September 5, nearly two decades after his last major dance performance.

Emraan Hashmi will share the stage with DJ Ganesh at Quake Arena located in Kondapur promising fans an evening packed with Bollywood hits, nostalgia and high-energy beats.

Emraan Hashmi’s Hyderabad gig fee

So, how much is the Bollywood star charging for his Hyderabad appearance?

Emraan Hashmi from Awarapan 2 (Instagram)

According to a Mid-Day report, Emraan Hashmi has charged Rs 2 crore for his appearance. Along with the actor, fans can also expect a playlist featuring some of his biggest chartbusters from the 2000s.

He is also scheduled to headline The Emraan Era, a Bollywood-themed event at Sunburn Union in Bengaluru on August 29, before heading to Hyderabad the following week.

The Hyderabad event will be held on Saturday, September 5, at Quake Arena, with the show beginning at 7 pm onwards. Emraan Hashmi will perform alongside DJ Ganesh, bringing his iconic Bollywood era to the city.

Tickets are priced from Rs 699 onwards and are available through District and BookMyShow. With excitement already building among his Hyderabad fans, the event is expected to attract a large crowd.

Why the actor remains a fan favourite

For a generation that grew up on Bollywood romance, Emraan Hashmi became synonymous with intense love stories and unforgettable music. From Bheege Honth Tere and Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai to Zara Sa, Pee Loon, Hale Dil and Phir Mohabbat, his songs continue to evoke nostalgia among fans.

Now, nearly 19 years after his IIFA Awards performance in 2007, Emraan is returning to the stage. And this time, Hyderabad fans will get to experience the OG Emraan Hashmi live.

Are you excited to catch him live here in the city?