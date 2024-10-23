How much is Prabhas charging for The Raja Saab? Not 150 crore

Hyderabad: Today, October 23, 2024, marks the 45th birthday of Prabhas, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. Known as the Rebel Star, Prabhas became a household name after his role in the blockbuster Baahubali series. Fans are celebrating their favorite actor, who continues to be a leading figure in the film industry.

Prabhas is currently busy working on his next big movie, The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi. The movie, made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, is being shot in Hyderabad outskirts and is set to release in January 2025. Fans are excited to see Prabhas in a new avatar, sporting a long hair and beard look.

The film’s unique mix of horror and comedy is already creating a buzz, and it will be released in five languages. But do you know how much is he charging for the film?

Prabhas’ Remuneration for The Raja Saab

Known for his kind nature, Prabhas has made a surprising decision to reduce his usual fee for The Raja Saab. Normally, he charges Rs 150 crore per film, but for this project, he has agreed to take Rs 100 crore. This is seen as a gesture to help the producers of People Media Factory, who faced losses after his previous movie Adipurush.

Prabhas is also riding high on the success of his recent film Kalki 2899 AD, which crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. His back-to-back hits are keeping him at the top of the industry.