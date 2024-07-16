How much is Rashmika Mandanna getting paid for next 5 films?

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, known as the National Crush of India, has carved a unique niche for herself in the Indian film industry. Starting her career in Kannada, she has quickly risen to become one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema. Her journey from regional success to national stardom is a testament to her talent, hard work, and magnetic screen presence.

Her portrayal of characters with depth and relatability won the hearts of millions, and she soon became one of the most beloved actresses in South India.

Popularity and Current Projects

Today, Rashmika Mandanna is the most trending actress in Indian cinema, with a lineup of big-budget projects that span various film industries. Her popularity has soared, and she is now considered one of the top actresses in the country.

Let’s take a look at some of her highly anticipated upcoming movies:

1. Pushpa 2

2. Sikandar

3. Chhaava

4. Kubera

5. The Girlfriend

6. Rainbow

Earnings and Remuneration

Rashmika Mandanna’s growing popularity and success have also been reflected in her remuneration. She is currently one of the highest-paid actresses from South India. For most of her films, she charges between Rs. 3-5 crores per project. However, for the film “Sikandar,” she is reportedly charging a whopping 13 crores, surpassing the remuneration of many leading actresses, including Nayanthara.

Excluding “Sikandar,” for which she is charging 13 crores, Rashmika’s earnings for her other upcoming five films, each at 3-5 crores, amount to approximately Rs. 15-17.5 crores. Including “Sikandar,” her total remuneration for the next six films will be around Rs. 30 crores.

She made her Tollywood debut with “Chalo” in 2018, followed by a series of successful films like “Geetha Govindam” “Dear Comrade” and “Pushpa.” These films not only showcased her acting skills but also made her a household name in Telugu cinema.