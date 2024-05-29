How much is Shalin Bhanot earning per episode from KKK 14?

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is soon arriving with a new batch of celebrities, and one of them is Shalin Bhanot, who regained fame with Bigg Boss 16. Shalin is one of the most interesting celebrities on KKK 14 this year, and fans are curious about his earnings for this show.

Shalin Bhanot’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Remuneration

According to various reports, Shalin is the second highest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after Asim Riaz. He is being paid a whopping 15 lakh per week for his stint on the show. This is significantly higher than what he earned on Bigg Boss 16, where he was one of the lowest-paid contestants, earning 55K per day. His weekly pay on Bigg Boss 16 was 4 lakh, and his total paycheck from the show was over 75 lakh.

Shalin’s massive jump in earnings from Bigg Boss 16 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has surely shocked his fans!

Speaking about the show, the filming of KKK 14 has already kick started in the new location of Romania. It is expected to last for one month and the premiere of the show is likely to happen in July.

Are you supporting Shalin Bhanot in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Comment below! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.