How much is Triptii Dimri getting paid for Bad Newz?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri has become a breakout star after the success of the movie ‘Animal.’ Known for her powerful performances in critically acclaimed films like ‘Qala’ and ‘Bulbbul,’ she played the role of Zoya in Animal and won many hearts.

Following this success, Triptii has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. She has signed several big projects, one of the most anticipated being Bad Newz, the sequel to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, and Kiara Advani. In Bad Newz, Triptii will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

Do you know how much is Triptii Dimri taking as her remuneration for her upcoming projects?

Triptii Dimri’s Remuneration Per Movie

Post Animal, her popularity skyrocketed, leading to her Instagram followers tripling to 5.2 million. For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie, she was paid Rs 40 lakhs. However, insiders reveal that she has now doubled her fee. For her upcoming films Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she is charging between Rs 80 lakhs to 1 crore.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is set to release in theatres on July 19. Triptii’s journey from her early days to her current stardom is truly inspiring, and she has much more success ahead of her.