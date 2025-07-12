Hyderabad: The teaser of Ramayana, India’s most expensive movie ever, has taken the internet by storm. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studio, this film isn’t just making fans excited—it’s also making investors sit up and take notice. After the teaser came out on July 3, something big happened: Prime Focus’ stock price went through the roof!

Stock Price Shoots Up After Teaser

Between June 25 and July 1, the share price of Prime Focus jumped from Rs. 113.47 to Rs. 149.69. But the real magic happened when the teaser dropped. In just two days, the stock hit Rs. 176, increasing the company’s value by over Rs. 1,000 crore! It later settled at Rs. 169, giving the company a strong market cap of Rs. 5,200 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor Invests Big

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the movie, also made news by investing in Prime Focus. He bought Rs. 12.5 lakh shares, worth around Rs. 20 crore. This shows how confident he is about the movie and the studio’s future.

Big Cast, Big Music, Big Dreams

Ramayana is being made in two parts with a huge budget of Rs. 1,600 crore. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey. The music is by Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman and Hollywood legend Hans Zimmer. Fans are already calling it a visual masterpiece.

This film is not just about entertainment—it’s becoming a big deal in the business world too. With Part 1 coming in Diwali 2026, Ramayana is all set to become a movie that makes history, both on screen and at the stock market!