How much was Vijay Deverakonda paid for Dear Comrade in 2019?

Hyderabad: In the vibrant world of Tollywood, few stars have risen as rapidly and high as Vijay Devarakonda. His journey to stardom began with the critically acclaimed film “Pelli Choopulu,” which marked his debut as a lead actor and set the stage for a remarkable career that resonates with the youth of today.

Vijay’s charisma and talent have not only won him accolades but also a massive following, making him one of the most beloved stars among the younger generation.

On June 15th, Vijay Devarakonda celebrated a significant achievement of his film ‘Dear Comrade’ by sharing a throwback photo with actress Rashmika Mandanna. The picture, taken from the sets of ‘Dear Comrade,’ was posted on his Instagram stories to commemorate the film’s milestone of garnering over 400 million views on YouTube for its song “#Kadalalle.”

But do you know how much was Vijay paid for the movie?

Also Read Vijay Deverakonda mobbed by fans at USA event, Viral video

Vijay Devarakonda’s Remuneration for Dear Comrade

According to IBTimes reports, Vijay Devarakonda was paid a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore. This figure not only reflects his market value but also the faith that filmmakers place in his ability to draw audiences.

Vijay Devarakonda’s journey in Tollywood continues to inspire many aspiring actors. His dedication to his craft and his ability to bounce back from setbacks, like the box office performance of ‘Dear Comrade,’ demonstrate the qualities of a true star.

His recent movie ‘The Family Star,’ which, despite high expectations, did not fare well at the box office. Nevertheless, his fans’ unwavering support at the ATA event is a clear indicator that Vijay’s star power remains undiminished.

Vijay Deverakonda is set to bounce back with his upcoming film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, tentatively titled ‘VD 12’. Given the actor’s track record and the anticipation surrounding his new projects, the industry is abuzz with excitement.