Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor and director Govardhan Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. The legendary comedian breathed his last at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, after a long illness. His passing on Diwali left the entire film industry and millions of fans heartbroken. His family confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram post, remembering him as “a man who brought smiles to everyone’s faces.”

Early Life and Journey to Stardom

Born on January 1, 1941, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani came from a modest Sindhi family. He began his career as a voice artist at All India Radio but later moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. On the advice of filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee, he joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and graduated in 1966. His breakthrough came in 1971 with the film Guddi, which marked the start of his successful career.

Asrani’s Net Worth

Asrani is survived by his wife, actress Manju Asrani. Reports suggest his net worth was between Rs. 40 and Rs. 45 crore, earned through films, TV shows, advertisements, and appearances. He also owned a house in Mumbai. With his passing, Bollywood has lost one of its greatest comic legends. His laughter, iconic dialogues, and heartfelt performances will continue to live on in the hearts of generations to come.

An Illustrious Career and Later Life

Asrani appeared in more than 400 films across Hindi, Gujarati, and South Indian cinema. His comic timing and unique expressions made him a favorite among audiences. He delivered memorable performances in movies like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Golmaal, Abhimaan, and Bawarchi. Apart from films, he also worked in television and theatre.

In his later years, he continued to appear in special roles and remained active in the industry until health issues slowed him down.