How Pakistan, Afghanistan can qualify for World Cup semi-final

Chances of Afghanistan qualifying for the ICC World Cup semi-final is brighter than Pakistan's.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th November 2023 8:20 am IST
can pakistan qualify for semi final
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan (Left) and Afghanistan's batter Azmatullah Omarzai plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and Netherlands (Right)

Following Pakistan and Australia winning their respective matches in the World Cup on Saturday, many started wondering whether the ‘Men in Green’ or Afghanistan can qualify for the semi-final of the tournament.

With India and South Africa already having qualified for the World Cup semifinals, two spots are open for all teams except Bangladesh.

How can Pakistan qualify for ICC World Cup semi-final?

Pakistan, which is currently in the fifth position in the points table after winning four out of eight matches, has eight points. The team has only one match remaining in the knockout stage of the ICC World Cup 2023.

MS Education Academy

There are two ways Pakistan can qualify for the semi-final. They are:

  1. Win the match against England and maintain a higher Net Run Rate (NRR) than all other teams that can accumulate 10 points in the knockout stage.
  2. If they lose to England, they would hope that New Zealand, Afghanistan, Lanka, and the Netherlands also lose by significant margins.

The occurrence of the second possibility is highly unlikely, and achieving the first possibility is also challenging as Pakistan’s NRR is currently poor in the tournament.

Though logically it is difficult for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023, mathematically, the doors are open for the ‘Men in Green.’

How can Afghanistan qualify for ICC World Cup semi-final?

Afghanistan, which is currently in the sixth position in the points table after winning four out of seven matches, has eight points.

The chances of Afghanistan qualifying for the ICC World Cup semi-final is brighter than Pakistan’s.

There are two ways Afghanistan can qualify for the semi-final. They are:

  1. Win their remaining matches against Australia and South Africa and secure their place in the semi-final.
  2. If Afghanistan loses one or both of the matches, their only hope would be for New Zealand and Pakistan to lose their respective remaining matches by significant margins.
Also Read
Watch: Did Afghanistan cricketers offer Namaz on ground during ICC World Cup match?

With India and South Africa already qualified for the World Cup semifinals, seven teams, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, are trying hard to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC World Cup. It remains to be seen who will make it to the tournament after the knockout stage.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th November 2023 8:20 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button