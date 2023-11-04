Watch: Did Afghanistan cricketers offer Namaz on ground during ICC World Cup match?

A video of Afghanistan cricketers offering Namaz on the ground during the ICC World Cup match against the Netherlands in Lucknow yesterday is making rounds on social media. In the video, a few players are seen offering Namaz during the drinks break.

Earlier, Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan offered Namaz on the ground of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium during the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

After the video of Rizwan offering Namaz on the ground went viral, Vineet Jindal, an advocate of the Supreme Court of India, filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against the Pakistani batsman.

Now, the photos and videos of Afghanistan cricketers offering Namaz have triggered reactions from netizens.

Reactions of netizens over Afghanistan cricketers offering Namaz on ground

Shortly after the video of the Afghanistan cricketers offering Namaz on the ground went viral on social media, netizens began to react.

One of the netizens wrote, “After Pakistan team, now Afghanistan cricket team reads Namaz inside the stadium”.

After Pakistan team, now Afghanistan cricket team reads Namaz inside the stadium.



Netizens ask the @BCCI whether Pooja-Path with bell is allowed in the stadium for Hindus. pic.twitter.com/L8yTUlm4Ia — Treeni (@_treeni) November 3, 2023

Sharing the video, Sudarshan News’ Suresh Chavhanke targetted Afghanistan cricketers and wrote, “Does @BCCI allow mixing of Islam in cricket?

After Pakistani cricketer @iMRizwanPak now three players from Afghanistan offered namaz on the field.”

Afghanistan secured third successive win in World Cup against Netherlands

After bundling out the Netherlands, who elected to bat first, for a paltry 179 in 46.3 overs, Afghanistan chased the target easily, reaching 181/3 with 111 balls remaining.

With their third win in a row, Afghanistan sits with eight points on the World Cup table and has boosted their chances of a knockout spot.

Amid successive wins in the World Cup, netizens started targeting Afghanistan’s cricketers after their video of offering Namaz on the ground went viral.