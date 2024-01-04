How Punjab police solved mystery over cop’s murder in 48 hours

Utilizing a progressive technical method of investigation, Jalandhar Police solved the murder mystery of a police officer within 48 hours and apprehended the accused.

According to reports, the body of the police officer was found near a canal with a bullet wound on his head on Wednesday. After the investigation began, police found that an autorickshaw driver had shot the officer following an argument over dropping him home.

Notably, the deceased, Dalbir Singh Deol, who was a weightlifter before joining the force, was also an Arjuna awardee.

During the investigation, the police checked several CCTV camera footages within the vicinity of the corpse and found that Deol had taken an auto-rickshaw. The police noted the number of the vehicle and rigorously tracked down the vehicle through surveillance of possible routes the three-wheeler may have taken.

After the arrest, the accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, revealed that he had refused to drop the officer off to his village, which led to a fight. During the arguments, he snatched the officer’s service pistol and shot him in the head.

“We found Dalbir Singh Deol’s body under suspicious circumstances. The place where his body was found is 6-7 km from Jalandhar. We have arrested an autorickshaw driver, Vijay Kumar, in the case,” Jalandhar police chief Swapan Sharma said.