How rich is Dil Raju: His net worth, properties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dil Raju, one of the biggest producers in Tollywood, is in the news after Income Tax (IT) officials raided his properties today. Known for producing hits like Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Dil Raju is a powerhouse in the Telugu film industry.

Dil Raju’s wealth, net worth 2025

Dil Raju, whose real name is Velamkucha Venkata Ramana Reddy, owns Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), which has produced over 50 films. Talks in the Telugu film circles have it that his net worth is around Rs. 2000 crores. Apart from films, he owns lavish bungalows including a palatial abode in Jubilee, resorts, lands, luxury cars like BMW, and 40 theatres in the Nizam region.

IT Raids on His Properties

The IT department raided eight locations in Hyderabad, including his house in Jubilee Hills, office, and properties linked to his family members. Raids were also conducted on other producers like Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni, who worked on big films like Pushpa 2: The Rule. The raids are reportedly for suspected tax evasion, though no official statement has been released yet.

Dil Raju’s career began with the 2003 hit Dil and has since been filled with successful movies like Arya, Bommarillu, and Varisu. While Game Changer underperformed at the box office, Sankranthiki Vasthunam broke records this year.

After losing his first wife, Anita, in 2017, Dil Raju remarried Tejaswini (Vygha Reddy) in 2020. The couple has a son born in 2022.