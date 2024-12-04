How rich is Naga Chaitanya: Salary, net worth and other earnings

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married today, December 4, at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple has chosen a traditional Telugu wedding, with an eight-hour ceremony steeped in meaningful rituals. This highly anticipated event has been the talk of the town, delighting fans and media alike.

The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, with big names from film, politics, and sports coming together to witness the union.

Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth and Earnings

Known for his acting talent and success, Naga Chaitanya is also one of the wealthiest stars in Tollywood. While his net worth was earlier estimated at Rs. 154 crores, recent reports suggest it could exceed Rs. 1000 crores, thanks to his successful career and family legacy. As a member of the legendary Akkineni and Daggubati families, his wealth includes assets from Annapurna Studios, a seven-acre film studio worth over Rs. 200 crores, and other investments.

Naga Chaitanya began his acting career in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave and has since delivered hits like Manam, Majili, and Love Story. He earns between Rs. 5-10 crores per film or web series and recently debuted on OTT with Dhootha. Beyond acting, he has ventured into business with Shoyu, a cloud kitchen offering pan-Asian cuisine.

A Luxurious Lifestyle

Chay enjoys a life of luxury, residing in a stunning mansion in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. His collection of exotic cars includes a

Ferrari F430

Porsche 911

GT3 RS

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG.

Along with high-end bikes like the BMW R9T and Triumph Thruxton R.

All eyes are now on the couple and the celebrations tonight! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.