How rich is Orry? A look at his net worth and earnings

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani, widely known as Orry, has swiftly emerged as a notable figure in Bollywood. As a social media sensation, Orry has managed to forge connections with both Gen Z and senior Bollywood artists, earning a special place among internet users. Often dubbed the Bollywood BFF, he is the life of every B-town event, showcasing his funky outfit choices, trendy phone covers, and iconic poses while mingling with top celebrities.

Orry’s Earnings

On the occasion of his birthday, August 2, let’s have a look into the intriguing financial aspects of Orry’s life, including his net worth, sources of income, and his bold statements about his earnings.

Orry, who is just 23-years-old, once appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where he revealed that he charges Rs 20 lakh per photo and Rs 25 lakh for event appearances. He clarified that he doesn’t charge fans for photos but demands the amount for specific requests.

During a day-long stint on Bigg Boss 17 too, Orry told Salman Khan that he earns around Rs 20-30 lakh for posting pictures with celebrities on his Instagram account, which boasts 1.4 million followers and has seen significant growth in the past year.

Net Worth And Expensive Accesories

As of 2024, Orry’s net worth is reported to be over Rs 10 crores. However, given his penchant for flaunting extravagant accessories and outfits, this figure seems to be little less. Recently, Orry was spotted flaunting a Serpenti Diamond Necklace worth Rs 4.3 crore, along with a Serpenti Misteriosi High Jewellery secret watch, priced at a staggering Rs 20 crore.

Orry and the Ambani Connection

Orry shares a close friendship with Isha Ambani and has a longstanding relationship with the Ambani family. He serves as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the conglomerate chaired by Mukesh Ambani, a role he has held since September 2017. This information is confirmed by Orry’s official LinkedIn profile.