Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor is not just a Bollywood star – he’s a phenomenon. With blockbuster hits like Rockstar, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanju, and Animal, Ranbir has built a loyal fanbase across generations. Known for his charm, acting range, and effortless screen presence, he continues to win hearts.

Now, Ranbir is all set to take on one of the most iconic roles of all time — Lord Ram in the epic saga Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. With a massive budget of over Rs 800 crore, this film is set to become India’s most expensive movie ever, and Part 1 will hit theatres this Diwali.

As Ranbir Kapoor is trending all across social media,let’s have a look at his lavish lifestyle.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Net Worth 2025

According to multiple reports, Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth stands at Rs. 345 crore. His income doesn’t just come from films — he also earns from brand endorsements, investments, real estate, and business ventures.

Remuneration per film and brand endorsement

Ranbir charges around Rs. 50 crore per film, along with a share in profits. He earns over Rs. 6 crore per brand deal, being the face of top brands in fashion, food, and tech.

Ranbir Kapoor’s car collection & properties

Ranbir’s garage is filled with luxury, featuring cars like:

Bentley Continental GT – Rs. 8 crore

Range Rover Autobiography – Rs. 3.27 crore

Mercedes-AMG G63, Audi R8, and more

He also owns premium properties including:

Krishna Raj Bungalow in Bandra – Rs. 250 crore

Vastu Apartment in Pali Hill – Rs. 35 crore

Pune’s Trump Towers flat – Rs. 13 crore, which earns him Rs. 45–48 lakh annually

A Star Who’s More Than Just Looks

From films to football clubs and tech investments, Ranbir Kapoor has created a powerful brand beyond the big screen. And now, with Ramayana, he’s ready to carve history once again.