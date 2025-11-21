Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi has one of the biggest fan followings in India. His vlogs attract millions of viewers every day, and his warm family videos have created a huge craze among youngsters. For years, fans kept guessing about his personal life, especially about who he was dating.

After a very long wait, Sourav has finally revealed his girlfriend and soon-to-be wife, Avantika Bhatt.

Sourav Joshi’s fiancee

After years of secrecy, Sourav introduced Avantika Bhatt in November 2025 in one of his latest vlogs and also by sharing clear photos with her on Instagram. This ended all rumours about his link-up with Priya Dhapa.

Avantika comes from Haldwani and belongs to a spiritual family. Her father is reportedly an astrologer. She also confirmed that many online photos of her were fake. Their wedding will be a private event with close family only.

Sourav Joshi Net Worth 2025 and Income

Sourav is one of the highest-earning vloggers in India. His net worth is estimated between Rs. 25 to 50 crore. Reports suggest he earns nearly Rs. 80 lakhs per month from his vlogging channel alone. Brand collaborations, sponsorships, and music video projects add to his income.

Career growth and age

Sourav started his journey with his art channel, Sourav Joshi Arts, where he posted pencil sketches. Later, he launched Sourav Joshi Vlogs and became a nationwide name during the COVID-19 lockdown. His challenge of posting 365 vlogs in 365 days changed his career completely.

Sourav Joshi was born on 8 September 2000 in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. He is 25 years old as of 2025. He grew up in a simple, close family and often shares his life with his parents, siblings, and cousins in his videos.