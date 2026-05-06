Hyderabad: Vijay, who recently led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to a historic victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, is once again making headlines. With TVK emerging as the single-largest party by winning 108 seats, Vijay is now expected to take oath as Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister on May 7 in Chennai.

As celebrations continue among fans and party workers, discussions around Vijay’s personal life have also returned to the spotlight.

Vijay And Wife Sangeetha’s Divorce Reports

Vijay married Sangeetha Sornalingam in 1999 after dating for a few years. The couple has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

However, reports earlier this year claimed that Sangeetha filed for divorce in a Chengalpattu family court after nearly 27 years of marriage. The petition reportedly mentioned emotional distress and issues in their relationship.

Several social media discussions have also linked Vijay with actress Trisha Krishnan, though neither of them has officially commented on the rumours.

According to reports, Vijay may pay nearly Rs 250 crore as part of the divorce settlement and also take full responsibility for the upbringing of their children. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side, and the divorce case is reportedly still active.

Vijay Net Worth, Properties, and Luxury Cars

Apart from politics and cinema, Vijay’s wealth has now become a major talking point online. According to media reports based on election affidavit details, Vijay’s estimated net worth is around Rs 624 crore.

His financial assets reportedly include over Rs 213 crore in savings accounts and nearly Rs 100 crore in fixed deposits. He also has equity holdings worth lakhs.

Vijay is said to own immovable assets worth around Rs 220 crore, including 10 residential properties, commercial spaces, and non-agricultural land.

The actor-politician also owns expensive jewellery collections, including gold, diamonds, and silver assets worth several crores.

Vijay’s Luxury Car Collection

Vijay’s car collection has also caught public attention. His garage reportedly includes luxury vehicles like BMW i7, BMW 530, Lexus 350, Toyota Vellfire, and Tata Caravan. He also owns a TVS XL Super bike.

With both political success and personal life discussions dominating social media, Vijay continues to remain one of the most talked-about personalities in South India.