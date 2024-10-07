How rooftop arenas are redefining Hyderabad’s sports culture

At least 3 days a week, 23-year-old civil engineer Suhaim Abbas can be found playing on a football turf with his friends. “I have been coming to such artificial sports turfs for about 8 years now, and they are the best option for anyone looking for quality play and fewer distractions,” he says.

For Suhaim and countless others like him, rooftop sports arenas and turfs have become a regular part of their routine, offering a space that combines fitness and recreation, set against the backdrop of Hyderabad’s skyline.

As the city’s urban sprawl continues to rise, finding open spaces for sports has become increasingly difficult. In response to this challenge, a new trend emerged almost a decade ago—rooftop sports arenas. Perched atop high-rise buildings, these venues have become a central part of Hyderabad’s recreational culture today.

A creative solution to Hyderabad’s space crunch

“Government-funded grounds kahan hain aaj kal? Earlier, there were 7 major grounds in Old City and today, there’s only one ground left. This is the reason why I started Box Cricket in 2022 and I am happy to say that we are the first to do this in Old City,” said Aqeel Rahmath, MD of Mars Sports Club located at Mir Alam Mandi Rd.

Box cricket pitch at Mars Sports Club

As Aqeel points out, the reduction of accessible sports facilities has left many young athletes searching for alternatives. Another such alternative is Nex Arena which boasts 5 sports arenas in the city.

“If we go back 10 or 15 years, Hyderabad had abundant space for people to indulge in gully cricket. Now, rapid development has left the city devoid of grounds and parks. In fact, we started with busy areas like Abids and Kachiguda because they lacked grounds or any sports facilities. Now, we have also moved from rooftops to grounds in Manikonda, Shaikpet, and Attapur,” said Aditya Bahety, co-founder of Nex Arena Hospitalities.

Well-Maintained Spaces: The allure of rooftop sports arenas

One of the key factors driving the popularity of these arenas in Hyderabad is their exceptional maintenance.

“What drew me to these turfs was the superior playing conditions. Compared to public grounds, they are well-maintained and organized. Additionally, they provide a controlled environment, making the money spent here worthwhile,” Suhaim tells Siasat.com.

According to Aditya, Nex Arena’s venues features netting on all four sides, cushioning, sports turf, a pitch, and floodlights, providing customers with a stadium-like experience at an affordable price. “Furthermore, I take pride in saying that we were the first to introduce a roof over the arenas, ensuring that players are safe come rain or shine,” he adds.

Versatility of rooftop arenas

As the popularity of rooftop sports arenas grows, so does the diversity of activities offered. Being a cricket-crazy nation, other sports often struggle to gain equal recognition. However, these arenas have opened up new opportunities for people to explore different sports.

“Post-COVID, Hyderabad’s sports landscape has completely changed. People have become more focused on fitness and health, leading them to explore sports other than cricket. This led to demand for badminton and football, which provide both recreational enjoyment and full-body workouts,” explains Aditya.

This upward trend has led Nex Arena to start a Badminton academy along with the already-loved cricket and football coaching.

While already famous for corporate events, notably, these spaces are also offering a unique backdrop for birthday parties and family gatherings. According to Aqeel, women’s participation has also seen a rise owing to these celebrations.

“We’ve witnessed an increase in bookings for family get-togethers, and women feel more comfortable participating in sports-oriented activities,” he explains.

This growing trend reflects a shift in how people view leisure activities, merging sports with social celebrations, and creating memorable experiences in the vibrant atmosphere of rooftop sports arenas.