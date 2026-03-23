How Sania Mirza celebrated Eid as a kid in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza celebrated Eid this year at her parents’ home in Hyderabad, continuing a tradition she has cherished in recent years. The former World No. 1 in doubles, who is now based in Dubai, marked the occasion with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and close family members, making the festival even more special.

This year’s visit to Hyderabad also came amid rising tensions in Dubai due to the ongoing geopolitical situation involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Despite the circumstances, the homecoming made Eid even more meaningful. Sania expressed how the festival has become more special in recent years after she missed several celebrations during her active tennis career. “I’ve missed a lot of Eids because I was travelling. The last few years have been really special, to be able to spend time with family and friends,” she said speaking to HT, adding that for her, Eid is about “sheer khurma, loved ones, and its values.”

Reflecting on her childhood, Sania fondly recalled celebrating Eid in Hyderabad’s Old City. From visiting Charminar and shopping for bangles at Laad Bazaar to enjoying haleem and family lunches, she described the festival as a time of “happiness, togetherness, and being with loved ones.”

“It was about going to Charminar, buying bangles and new clothes at Laad Bazaar, meeting cousins and eating a lot of haleem. Then the next day waking up in the morning and, after prayers, getting dressed up. Lunch would be at my aunt’s house with the entire family. Eid was always about happiness, togetherness and being with loved ones,” she added.

The tennis star also shared glimpses from this year’s celebrations on social media, featuring moments with her parents, sister Anam Mirza, and her niece.

Speaking about her decision to return to India, Sania revealed that unusual developments near her residence in the Al Barsha area prompted her to prioritise her son’s comfort. “We heard fighter jets above our house and saw interceptions. There was debris that fell around 400–500 metres from where we live,” she shared in an interview with NDTV. While she clarified that they did not feel unsafe, the uncertainty led her to travel back to India last week. “You don’t want your child going through that. He was asking questions,” she added.

Sania Mirza (Instagram)

For the unversed, Sania moved to Dubai after her marriage to Shoaib Malik in 2010, and the city has since remained her primary residence. Now a single parent, she continues to balance her professional commitments while raising her son, often travelling between Dubai and Hyderabad.