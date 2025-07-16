Hyderabad: Ashish Chanchlani, one of India’s most loved YouTubers, has been in the news lately. It all started when he posted a happy photo with actress Elli AvRam on Instagram. He wrote just one word: “Finally.” This simple post made fans very curious. Is he dating Elli? Are they together? No one knows for sure, but people can’t stop talking about it.

At the same time, Ashish’s amazing weight loss has also shocked fans. He lost 40 kilograms in just six months! And the person who gave him the motivation? Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kind Words

Ashish met SRK at a party. SRK smiled, touched his belly lightly, and said,

“Ashish tum yaar please wazan kam karo, bahut ache lagoge main guarantee deta hu, jao yaar aaj hi gym jao, bas isse andar karo. Cute toh tum ho ab time aa gaya hai fit ho jao, zindagi nai badli toh main advice dena band kar dunga”

Ashish said this moment stayed in his heart. SRK didn’t make fun of him. He gave advice in a kind and caring way.

Time for a Big Change

Ashish also had a moment where he looked in the mirror and felt unhappy. He weighed 130 kg and didn’t feel good about himself. He made a promise:

“Before I turn 30, I want to lose weight and feel better.”

What He Ate Every Day

Ashish didn’t stop eating his favorite foods. He just ate less. He followed a calorie deficit diet — eating about 1,800 calories a day. His meals were:

Breakfast: 6 boiled eggs or omelette, and sprouts

Lunch: 1 roti, 200g grilled chicken, cucumber or celery juice

Evening: Whey protein shake

Dinner: Grilled chicken, no rice or roti

On Sundays, he treated himself with small sweets like gulab jamun or rasmalai. He believed in balance, not strict rules.