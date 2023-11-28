How to avail free Rapido rides to polling booths in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana polls, the ride-sharing platform Rapido has announced that it will offer free rides to voters to reach polling booths in Hyderabad on November 30.

The aim of this initiative is to increase voter turnout by removing the hurdle of transportation.

How to avail free Rapido rides in Hyderabad

To avail of the free Rapido ride on Telangana election day, voters need to enter the one-time code ‘VOTENOW’ on the Rapido app.

With Rapido offering free rides during the election, voters need not worry about the fare and can easily reach polling booths in Hyderabad to cast their votes.

How to find polling booths in Hyderabad

To find polling booths in Hyderabad, voters can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the “National Voters’ Services Portal” (click here). Fill in details such as name, father’s name, age, gender, state, district, and assembly constituency. The search for polling stations for the Telangana elections concludes with details displayed on the screen after clicking the ‘Search’ button. These details include not only the polling station address but also the part serial number.

After finding the polling booths in Hyderabad, voters can book free Rapido rides on election day.

Low voter turnout in Hyderabad in Telangana elections 2018

In the Telangana Assembly elections of 2018, the overall voter turnout was 73.7 percent. The constituencies with the highest voter turnout were Palair (92.1 percent), Madhira (92 percent), and Alair (91.5 percent).

On the other hand, the top three constituencies with lower voter turnout were Malakpet (42.4 percent), Yakutpura (42.5 percent), and Nampally (45.5 percent), all of which were from Hyderabad.

Given the lower turnout in various Hyderabad constituencies, Rapido’s decision to offer free rides on election day aims to encourage more people to reach the polling booths.