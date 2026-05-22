Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is back in the spotlight, and this time fans are talking about its much-awaited extended version, Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha. After creating massive buzz in theatres, the film’s raw and unseen cut is now available online for viewers who want to experience the grittier version from home.

The special version is now streaming on Netflix India. Fans can watch it in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, making it easily accessible to a wider audience across the country.

What is Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha?

Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha is an extended OTT version of the Ranveer Singh-starrer action thriller. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, features a powerful cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

This version is designed for fans who wanted more from the film after its theatrical run. It includes unseen moments, rawer treatment and a more intense viewing experience compared to the regular version.

Where to watch Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha online?

You can watch Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha on Netflix India. The title is already available on the platform, so subscribers can simply open Netflix and search for the film.

Here’s how to watch it:

Open the Netflix app or website.

Search for “Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha” or “Dhurandhar”.

Select the correct version from the search results.

Choose your preferred language.

Tap Play and start watching.

How to download Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha for offline watching

Netflix also allows users to download selected movies and shows for offline viewing through its mobile app. If the download option is available for Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha, viewers can save it on their device and watch it later without internet.

To download legally:

Update your Netflix app.

Search for Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha.

Open the movie page.

Tap the Download button.

Choose your download quality.

Watch it later from the Downloads section.

The downloaded file will stay inside the Netflix app only. It cannot be shared, transferred or played outside the platform.

Can you watch Dhurandhar outside India?

Netflix content availability changes from country to country because of regional streaming rights. Some users may find different versions of Dhurandhar in international Netflix libraries such as the USA or UK.

Viewers who are travelling outside India can check their Netflix app to see whether the title is available in their current region. Some people use VPN services to access different regional libraries, but users should keep in mind that streaming platforms have their own terms and regional licensing rules.

Is Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha on JioHotstar?

At the moment, Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha is streaming on Netflix India. However, there has been confusion online because reports about Dhurandhar 2 / Dhurandhar: The Revenge have mentioned other OTT platforms and international Netflix availability separately.

So, viewers should search the exact title carefully before subscribing to any platform.

If you have been waiting to watch the extended version of Ranveer Singh’s action thriller, Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha is now available on Netflix India. The film can be streamed online, and mobile app users may also download it through Netflix’s official offline viewing feature.

Avoid unofficial download links or pirated websites, as they are unsafe and illegal. The best way to enjoy the raw and unseen version is through Netflix in high quality.