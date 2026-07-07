How to fill ‘Relationship’ column in Telangana SIR 2026 form

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 in Telangana, many electors are confused about what needs to be filled in the ‘Relationship’ column while filling out the form offline.

As per a video shared on the official channel of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), it should be the relationship mentioned beside the person’s name whose details appeared in the 2002 SIR list.

Example of ‘Relationship’ column in Telangana SIR 2026 form

Giving an example, the video explains that if you are mapping yourself with a person named ‘V. Nageshwara Rao’ and the name beside Rao is his mother’s name, Venkamm, along with the relationship ‘mother’ in the 2002 SIR list, the ‘Relationship’ field must be filled as ‘mother’.

Apart from this, the EPIC number while providing 2002 SIR details is optional, as it is missing in many electors’ cases.

However, it is mandatory to fill in all the other details.

Also Read Telangana SIR 2026: CEO sets deadline for 100 pc form distribution

Submitted form online? Here’s what to do next

The enumeration form can also be submitted online through the ECI website or app.

After submitting the form online through the ECI portal or app, electors will receive an acknowledgment. After downloading it, they need to:

Submit the acknowledgment to the BLO. Take an acknowledgment from the BLO on a separate copy. Ensure the form is verified by the BLO in the official app.

It is to be mentioned that the online form submission will be complete only after the BLO verifies it in the official app.