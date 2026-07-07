Telangana CEO sets deadline for 100 pc SIR form distribution

Hyderabad: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, C Sudharsan Reddy, IAS, reviewed the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 through a video conference with district election officials across the State.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, IAS, the Commissioner of GHMC and District Election Officer (DEO), Hyderabad, Collectors, District Election Officers (DEOs), and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

CEO reviews SIR 2026 progress in Telangana

During the review, the CEO appreciated the progress made in the distribution of SIR Enumeration Forms. He directed officials to ensure 100 percent distribution of the forms in all urban areas by July 7.

He also stressed the need to identify Absent, Shifted, and Dead (ASD) cases during the ongoing enumeration process.

The CEO instructed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to interact politely with electors and provide all necessary assistance in filling out the Enumeration Forms.

Support for weak-performing BLOs

To improve the pace of the exercise, the CEO asked DEOs and EROs to identify weak-performing BLOs and extend support through BLO Supervisors and volunteers.

He also directed officials to set up additional help desks in urban areas, apart from the existing ones, to assist voters in filling out Enumeration Forms.

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Focus on polling station rationalisation

The CEO laid special emphasis on the rationalisation of polling stations. He instructed officials to ensure that polling station boundaries do not overlap during the exercise.

EROs were also asked to assess the need for new polling stations based on the findings of the ongoing house-to-house enumeration.

He further directed officials to keep all members of a family in the same section and polling part, along with neighbouring households wherever possible.