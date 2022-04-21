How to stay fit during Ramzan? Aly Goni answers

Mumbai: The holy month of Ramzan is underway and amidst the sweltering outdoor heat, the fasts have become challenging this year. Bigg Boss fame and TV actor Aly Goni, who is keeping rozas this year too, spoke about his diet and how to stay fit during Ramzan.

In his recent conversation with HT, Aly Goni said that people should follow a proper routine to avoid difficulties during fasting. His diet is all about dates, yogurt and and high-fibre food.

Sharing a few tips, Aly said, “Between Iftar and Sehri, I try to drink at least 2-3 liters of water. But one shouldn’t drink it all at once, drink water slowly. Second, don’t forget to have dates. They not only help in keeping the blood glucose normal but also stop one from overeating. Third, don’t overeat, especially during Sehri.”

According to the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, eating a light yet high-fiber diet during Sehri is the key to feeling energetic all day. “I also have a couple of spoons of yogurt to soothe my stomach and to avoid any problems during the day,” he added.

As it’s difficult to work out during the fasting period in the day time, Aly Goni revealed that he uses his evenings. “I either go to the gym or for a walk and I have been cycling at midnight,” he said.

In India, Ramzan began on the evening of April 2 and is expected to end on the evening of May 2 with Eid-Ul-Fitr the very next day.

