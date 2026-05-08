How will Vijay mobilise funds for freebies? asks Kumaraswamy

Hassan: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday, May 8, questioned how actor-turned-politician Vijay would mobilise funds to implement the large-scale welfare guarantees promised by his party in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters after offering special prayers at the Sri Bettada Ranganathaswamy temple in Mavinakere of Holenarasipura taluk in Hassan district, Kumaraswamy said Tamil Nadu’s annual budget stands at around Rs 3.40 lakh crore, while implementing Vijay’s promised free schemes could require nearly Rs 6 lakh crore to Rs 7 lakh crore.

“Tamil Nadu’s budget itself is around Rs 3.40 lakh crore. But Vijay’s free guarantee schemes may require Rs 6 lakh crore to Rs 7 lakh crore. We have to wait and see from where such massive funds will be mobilised,” Kumaraswamy remarked.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister said people in Tamil Nadu were looking for a political alternative after decades of rule by the two major Dravidian parties. “A month ago, I had told some of my friends that people were looking for a new political system after witnessing the rule of the two Dravidian parties for nearly 50 years. That expectation has now become true,” he said.

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Kumaraswamy admitted that Vijay’s political rise had surprised many observers. “Nobody expected Vijay to achieve this level of success. Media predictions were favouring the DMK, but Tamil Nadu voters appear to have chosen a new face. Cinema influence has always existed in Tamil Nadu politics, and people there are willing to support newcomers,” he said.

Reacting to reports of Congress extending support to Vijay’s TVK party, Kumaraswamy criticised the Congress party’s political approach. He alleged that Congress had a history of destabilising governments at the Centre and changing alliances based on political convenience.

Referring again to Vijay’s welfare promises, Kumaraswamy questioned whether the state economy could sustain such ambitious guarantees without creating a financial burden. “Announcing schemes is easy, but arranging funds for implementation is the real challenge,” he added.