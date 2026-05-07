Vijay says no to CM convoy until swearing-in: TVK

Chennai: TVK chief Vijay declined to accept the police convoy vehicles provided to Tamil Nadu chief minister as per protocol until his swearing-in, the party said on Thursday, May 7.

A police official confirmed that the CM convoy vehicles provided to him “as per protocol” following the announcement of the Assembly election results were returned and have not been withdrawn.

The official also said that arrangements were in place for the swearing-in ceremony.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) clarified that its party founder Vijay had “personally requested that the convoy vehicles be returned”. In a statement here, the TVK said: “Vijay conveyed that he would accept the official chief minister-level security only after forming the government with a decisive mandate”.

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Four convoy vehicles assigned to Vijay on May 4 after his TVK secured 108 seats in the Assembly polls returned from his residence following his request.

Even on May 6, the police had deployed security near his Panaiyur residence and in front of the Lok Bhavan here when Vijay called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to stake his claim to form the government. Vijay did not use the government vehicle to meet the Governor.