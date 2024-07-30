Howrah-Mumbai train derails in Jharkhand

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 30th July 2024 2:39 pm IST
Seraikela-Kharsawan: Rescue work underway after the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Badabamboo, in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At least two people were killed and 20 others injured in the accident, according to officials.(PTI Photo)
Seraikela-Kharsawan: Injured victims undergo treatment at a hospital after the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Badabamboo, in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At least two people were killed and 20 others injured in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Seraikela-Kharsawan: An injured being treated after the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Badabamboo, in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At least two people were killed and 20 others injured in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Seraikela-Kharsawan: Repair work underway after the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Badabamboo, in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At least two people were killed and 20 others injured in the accident, according to officials.(PTI Photo)
Seraikela-Kharsawan: Passengers wait with their luggage after the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Badabamboo, in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At least two people were killed and 20 others injured in the accident, according to officials.(PTI Photo)
Seraikela-Kharsawan: Security personnel inspect the area after the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Badabamboo, in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30, 2024. At least two people were killed and 20 others injured in the accident, according to officials.(PTI Photo)

