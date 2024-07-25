HP brings powerful AI PCs for businesses, retail customers in India

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP on Thursday unveiled its most powerful AI PCs in India which are aimed at empowering large enterprises, startups, and retail consumers.

The new devices include the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X, being the company’s first Copilot+ PCs.

Both laptops are engineered around the Snapdragon X Elite processor and its dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to run language models and generative AI locally on the device, said the company.

“Our next-gen AI PCs are designed to enhance work efficiency, boost security, and offer personalized experiences for hybrid workstyles. We are excited to see how these innovative devices will drive India’s digital transformation and economic growth,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, HP India.

The HP Elitebook Ultra is available at a starting price of Rs 1,69,934 in Atmospheric blue color. The HP OmniBook X is available, starting at Rs 1,39,999 in Meteor Silver color.

The HP EliteBook Ultra features the thinnest design in its class and boasts a powerful battery. It is equipped with enterprise-grade endpoint security to safeguard data, especially in an era where cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated.

The HP OmniBook X is designed specifically for retail customers including creators and freelancers, who need a powerful and versatile device to support their dynamic lifestyles, the company informed.

“We are thrilled to unveil our first fully loaded AI PCs in India with the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X. These AI PCs are designed to create more personalized and meaningful user experiences,” said Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India.

The new laptops come with built-in HP AI Companion, a personal AI assistant for boosting productivity and creativity.

Coupled with Copilot+ PC, these PCs supercharge creativity and productivity for a more personalized, powerful computing experience.

Weighing 1.3 kgs, these laptops are the world’s thinnest next-gen AI PCs with up to 26 hours of battery life, claimed the company.