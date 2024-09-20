HP: Karni Sena stages protest, incites hatred against minorities

In yet another incident of hate speech, members of the radical Hindutva organisation Karni Sena along with other Hindu groups protested in Nerwa, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, raising derogatory slogans and inciting violence against Muslims.

According to the reports, the protest primarily focused on demanding action against “illegal mosques” across the region. Subsequently, the protesters marched through the Nerwa market while chanting “beat the ‘Muslim traitors’ with shoes” slogans.

A senior head of the Hindu Jagran Manch, Kamal Gautam, played a key role in the protest. In his speech, he amplified the boycott call for Muslims while stating that Hindus need to conduct business only with Hindus. He introduced the controversial “RTT” campaign, Roko (stop), Toko (refuse), and Thoko (kill)—which has raised concerns about inciting violence against the Muslim community.

The protest in Himachal Pradesh is linked to ongoing tensions over allegations of illegal mosque construction in the area. This rally follows previous incidents where violent confrontations between protesters and police, led to several police officers being severely injured.

Amid the tensions, a series of Islamophobic and anti-Muslim rallies were reported across the state.

A video surfaced on Sunday, September 15 on social media captured a movement of Hindu groups and residents in the Palampur area vandalising shops owned by Muslim traders, demanding the demolition of more mosques in the Mandi and Shimla regions.

The mob is also heard chanting provocative and inflammatory slogans against Muslims such as “Kath** Mull* Nahi Chalenge,” “Mull* Thulle Nahi Chalenge,” and “Gol* Maaro Saalo Ko, Mull* ke dalalo ko, Jhoote maaro salo ko”.

"Mulle ke dalalo ko, Jhoote maaro salo ko, Mulle kazi nahi chalenge."



In Himachal Pradesh's Palampur, during a protest by Hindu organizations against Shimla's, Sanjauli Mosque, the carts/Hawkers of Muslims were vandalised and Anti- slogans were raised. pic.twitter.com/0wY03ASYEc — 👑 SHAIKH 👑 (@azharfru1) September 15, 2024

In another video, the protesters were seen raising communally charged slogans such as “Jai Shivaji, Veer Shivaji, Maar Bhagae Mulla Kaazi”.

A separate video shows, the Hindu residents singing “Chamak uthi talwaar Hindu jaago to”.

Following the protest in Shimla, unrest has now spread to Mandi, #HimachalPradesh



Large crowd gathered at Jail Road in Mandi to protest against illegal construction.



“Jai Shivaji, Veer Shivaji, Maar Bhagae Mulla Kaazi” was one slogan raised amongst others.



“No Waqf board” pic.twitter.com/SIfxCLDBxP — Samriddhi K Sakunia (@Samriddhi0809) September 13, 2024

Also Read Shimla mosque row escalates as demand for demolition grow

“We have sought permission from the Shimla municipal commissioner to demolish the unauthorised part of the mosque situated in Sanjauli,” member of the welfare committee Mufti Mohammad Shafi Kasmi said.

Despite the conciliatory gestures from the Muslim community, Hindu organizations continued their demands and put pressure on the government to enforce more stringent rules on the construction of mosques and to conduct more demolitions across Himachal Pradesh.

The case of unauthorised or “illegal” construction of some floors in the mosque is being heard by the court of the municipal corporation and the next hearing was fixed on October 5.