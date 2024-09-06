HP: Right-wing groups stage protest demanding demolition of ‘illegal’ mosque

A large group of far-right Hindu bodies, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and residents gathered at Chaura Maidan in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, September 5 to protest against an alleged “illegal” Mosque in Sanjauli.

In a video circulating on social media, the protesters are seen holding the tricolor and saffron flags chanting inflammatory slogans like “Gol* maaro saalo ko” and “katue mulle” (derogatory terms used for Muslims).

The footage has intensified scrutiny of the protest’s tone and its potential impact on communal relations.

"Mulle Katwe nahi chalenge".



Massive protest in Sanjauli in Shimla against an alleged illegal construction in a mosque, in which anti-Muslim slogans were raised. They also raised slogans such as "Awaidh masjid ko giraana hoga". pic.twitter.com/hn9fgnWRAz — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) September 5, 2024

The other Hindutva groups gathered to recite Bhajans and Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosque demanding its removal.

In Himachal's Shimla, Hindutva group held a protest raising slogans for the demolition of a 4-storey mosque. They gathered to recite Bhajan in front of the mosque demanding its removal. pic.twitter.com/ERbDW0nGkn — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) September 1, 2024

The protest led to a political debate in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, with BJP and Congress leaders engaging in a blame game.

Ankush Chauhan, a BJP worker stated that all four floors of the Mosque were constructed illegally and no action has been taken despite the matter being pending for a decade. He also demanded an investigation into the increased population in the state, alleging they could be Rohingya or Bangladeshi.

The matter had also come up for debate in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. Congress state minister Anirudh Singh stated that the issue of the mosque has been sub-judiced for the past 14 years and is pending before the municipal corporation.

He echoed similar words, calling for verification of people coming from other states to Himachal. He also linked the mosque to thefts and “Love Jihad,” a conspiracy term often used by BJP and right-wing groups.

#WATCH | Shimla: On protests over alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Sanjauli, Anirudh Singh, Himachal Pradesh Minister says, " Please have patience, govt is yours (people's), law will take its own course…whichever building is illegal…I feel adequate action must be… pic.twitter.com/RtnEzXLdHC — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

To curb troublesome incidents, a heavy police force was deployed at the place. Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap said that the situation is under control and the administration is engaged in talks with the people from both communities to maintain peace.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that protests should be held peacefully, and no one is going to take the law into his hands. He asserted that all residents of the state are equal in the eyes of the law and expressed respect for all religions.

