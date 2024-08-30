Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s break-up rumours heat up

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is known not only for his movies but also for his personal life. His previous marriage to Sussanne Khan and their divorce were widely talked about. After that, Hrithik’s relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad, who is 12 years younger than him, caught everyone’s attention.

They seemed happy together, often attending big events and sharing photos on social media. Saba was also seen spending time with Hrithik’s family, which made fans love their pairing even more.

Saba, Hrithik’s Breakup Rumors

There are now reports that Hrithik and Saba may have broken up. People have noticed that they haven’t been seen together in public for some time. Hrithik has been going to important events alone, like the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He was also alone at the funeral of Farah Khan’s mother, which made fans suspect that something might be wrong between him and Saba.

In the past, there were similar rumors about their breakup, but Hrithik and Saba denied them by appearing together in public. They seemed close and happy, which makes the recent rumors more surprising.

Saba’s Career Struggles

Saba recently shared that her relationship with Hrithik had affected her career. She mentioned that people thought she didn’t need work anymore because she was dating a famous actor. This misunderstanding has made it difficult for her to find job opportunities. Saba, who is also a voice-over artist, hinted that this might have played a role in her decision to end the relationship.