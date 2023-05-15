Hrithik Roshan buys new property worth Rs 50cr for gf Saba?

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan, known for his stylish persona and mesmerising on-screen performances, has always managed to grab headlines with his charm. This time, however, it’s not about his next blockbuster film but about his determination to take his love life to the next level.

Internet is once again abuzz with the rumours that Hrithik Roshan has taken his love life to new heights by investing a whopping 50 crores in a luxurious flat in Mumbai dedicated solely to his beautiful girlfriend. According to an entertainment gossip Instagram page Filmy Masthi, Hrithik and Saba are planning to move in together in their new abode soon. However, there is no official information on this yet.

In November last year too, reports of that the couple moving in together surfaced online. It was said that Hrithik gifted a lavish 100cr apartment to Saba which is spread over three floors, located near the Juhu-Versova link road, Mumbai. Fans went gaga after over these speculations and wondered if their favourite is planning to get married soon.

However, Hrithik cleared the air on Twitter saying, “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making headlines for their sizzling chemistry and affectionate gestures at public events, sparking the interest of fans and the media alike. It promises to be the ideal love haven for the star couple.

Now, as the rumours of their new love nest crawled back again on internet, fans and admirers can’t help but wonder if wedding bells are on the cards as the star prepares to embark on this new chapter of his life. Will this grand flat host a glamorous Bollywood wedding? Only time will decide.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter starring Deepika Padukone in the female lead role.