Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone in Kashmir for ‘Fighter’ shoot

Mumbai: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, on Monday morning, jetted off to Kashmir to start the next schedule of their aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’.

The ‘Piku’ actor donned an oversized floral jacket over a black high-neck sweater paired up with blue jeans and black boots.

She tied her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with big black shades and a black handbag.

Hrithik, on the other hand, opted for an all-black gym outfit and was spotted hugging actor Akshay Oberoi at the airport.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand ‘Fighter’ also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

The film marks Deepika and Hrithik’s first on-screen collaboration.

Hrithik was recently seen in a crime thriller film ‘Vikram Vedha’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which got decent responses from the audience.

Deepika, on the other hand, is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film ‘Pathaan’ which collected more than Rs 400 crore in India in two weeks.

She will also be seen in an upcoming pan India film ‘Project K’ opposite actor Prabhas and in ‘The Intern’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan.