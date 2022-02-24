Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad getting married? Here’s major hint

Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan is reportedly dating actress-singer Saba Azad for a while now. Their alleged relationship has been grabbing headlines ever since they were spotted walking out of restaurant holding hands after a dinner date last month.

From dinner dates to shopping, the alleged couple has been getting captured by the shutterbugs in the town quite often. Recently, Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his sons and family. Picture from their get together went crazy viral on internet adding more fuel to their dating rumours.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad’s wedding

Latest reports surfacing online suggest that Hrithik Roshan is planning to take his relationship with Saba Azad to the next level. According to Bollywood Life, the two are ‘very serious’ about each other and are planning to get married soon.

Speaking to the newsportal, an inside source said, “Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet.”

“The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him,” the source added.

Cupid – Twitter

Ever since their relationship news came in, fans are curious to know how their love story started, it seems cupid struck on Twitter. “They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn’t true. The two met on Twitter,” a TOI report said

According to the report, it all began when Hrithik Roshan liked and shared a video featuring Saba and a rapper, on Twitter. The actress wrote back to Hrithik Roshan, thanking him and the two began talking. The duo instantly hit off and even took a quick vacation to Goa.

Who is Saba Azad?

Saba Azad made her Bollywood debut with the film Dil Kabaddi in 2008. She was also seen in in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in 2011 alongside Saqib Saleem and ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Saba has an acting career with five films, and her last movie, Feels Like Ishq, was released in 2021 on Netflix. She will be seen in the web series Rocket Boys.