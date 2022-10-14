Hrithik Roshan’s new pic with gf Saba Azad leaves fans in awe

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan does not shy away from expressing love for his girlfriend Saba Azad on social media.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Hrithik dropped an adorable throwback selfie with Saba from their London vacation.

Saba is seen cutely sitting on a bench while Hrithik takes the selfie. “Girl on a bench.Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience,” Hrithik captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Reacting to it, Saba commented, “Van Gogh on a lazy summer afternoon.. best day with the best egg.”

Hrithik’s cousin Pashmin Roshan also reacted to the post.

“Cuties,” she commented.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba’s relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik’s family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshyi’, ‘Shaandaar’, and ‘Karwaan’. Like Hrithik, Saba’s feed is also proof of the fact the two are madly in love with each other.