Hrithik Roshan’s solo appearances fuel breakup rumors

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who first appeared together publicly at Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday in 2022, have been a subject of public interest ever since. This appearance solidified rumors about their relationship, and the pair have been spotted together frequently, confirming their couple status. However, recent rumors suggest a possible breakup due to their lack of public appearances together.

Speculation arose when a Reddit user noted Hrithik attended Anant Ambani’s wedding alone, without Saba. Additionally, Hrithik was seen without Saba at the last rites of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s mother, Menaka Irani. The user’s observation that Hrithik did not promote Saba’s latest song added to the rumors, questioning the status of their relationship.

Saba Azad, renowned for her music, acting, and voiceover talents, recently shared an experience where a well-known director assumed she would not pursue voiceover work due to her relationship with Hrithik. This led a Reddit user to speculate that she might now be getting more voiceover offers. Some fans even expressed a nostalgic wish to see Hrithik paired with Aishwarya Rai again, recalling their on-screen chemistry in movies like ‘Dhoom 2’ and ‘Jodha Akbar’.

Despite the breakup rumors, Hrithik continues to engage with Saba’s social media posts, liking and commenting on them, suggesting they are still together. One Reddit comment pointed out that their social media activity indicates a continuing relationship.