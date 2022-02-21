Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad joins the actor for family lunch

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was joined by his rumoured girlfriend actress Saba Azad for a family lunch. Hrithik’s uncle and music composer Rajesh Roshan took to his Instagram to share a picture of the family.

Sharing two pictures, the family frame and a delicious south Indian meal, the composer captioned his post, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time.”

The photo shows Hrithik sporting a beard in comfy clothes with his mom Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, cousin Pashmina, niece Suranika, Rajesh Roshan and other members of the family.

The ‘War’ actor commented under the picture, “Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun.” Suranika wrote, “Best Sunday, best family, best lunch!” Saba too took to the comments section and wrote, “Bestest Sunday.”

The buzz about the two actors dating began last month when they were seen walking out of a Mumbai restaurant holding hands. However, neither of the two has confirmed that they are seeing each other.

Hrithik, who was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster ‘War’, was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. The two parted ways in 2014.

While Hrithik is working on the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’, Saba was most recently seen in the biographical series ‘Rocket Boys’ based on the lives of space and nuclear pioneers of India, Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.