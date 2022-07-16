HT Most Stylish Awards 2022: Karan-Tejasswi, Shehnaaz win big

Mumbai: Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2022 took place yesterday and many celebrities from both Bollywood and Hindi Television graced the event with their presence. Shehnaaz Gill, Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ada Sharma, and many more slayed the red carpet with their ensembles.

The award show which commemorates the best-dressed celebrities saw many A-listers win big. Scroll ahead to have a look at some of television’s favorite celebrities who won awards.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill who is all set to make her Bollywood debut and is an up-and-coming star in the industry won Most Stylish Emerging Face Award.

Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 fame Tejasswi Prakash who is impressing everyone with her acting skills in the ongoing show Naagin 6, won the Most Stylish TV Personality (Female) Award.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan had turned host for the night and did not disappoint with her outfit choice. She won the Stylista Award.

Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi’s beau Karan Kundrra bagged The Most Stylish TV Personality (Male) Award at the event. The couple is indeed a power couple with both winning big.

Check out some of the other winners below: