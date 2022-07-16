HT Most Stylish Awards 2022: Karan-Tejasswi, Shehnaaz win big

The Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards show which commemorates the best-dressed celebrities saw many A-listers win big.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Published: 16th July 2022 2:55 pm IST
HT Most Stylish Awards 2022: Karan-Tejasswi, Shehnaaz win big

Mumbai: Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2022 took place yesterday and many celebrities from both Bollywood and Hindi Television graced the event with their presence. Shehnaaz Gill, Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ada Sharma, and many more slayed the red carpet with their ensembles.

The award show which commemorates the best-dressed celebrities saw many A-listers win big. Scroll ahead to have a look at some of television’s favorite celebrities who won awards.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill who is all set to make her Bollywood debut and is an up-and-coming star in the industry won Most Stylish Emerging Face Award.

MS Education Academy

Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 fame Tejasswi Prakash who is impressing everyone with her acting skills in the ongoing show Naagin 6, won the Most Stylish TV Personality (Female) Award.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan had turned host for the night and did not disappoint with her outfit choice. She won the Stylista Award.

Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi’s beau Karan Kundrra bagged The Most Stylish TV Personality (Male) Award at the event. The couple is indeed a power couple with both winning big.

Check out some of the other winners below:

  • India’s Most Stylish (Male): Kartik Aaryan
  • India’s Most Stylish (Female) Kriti Sanon
  • Most Stylish Superstar (Male): Ranbir Kapoor
  • Most Stylish Couple: Arjun and Malaika
  • Most Stylish Music Personality (Male): Jubin Nautiyal
  • Most Stylish Music Personality (Female): Jasleen Royal

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button